New Music: Mariah Carey ft. Brandy – The Roof

In honor of Mariah Carey’s Butterfly album’s 25th anniversary, MC touches a classic with a remake of “The Roof” featuring Brandy. Produced by the Trackmasters and sampling Mobb Deep, Mariah adds he sheen to the track while Brandy vibes with her angelic tone. mariah had this to say about the remake:

“Brandy and I both loved the original background vocals arrangement of ‘The Roof; and decided we wanted to update it”.

The remake will appear on Mariah Carey’s recently released, Butterfly: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition, which features additional new remakes, remixes, and more.

You can stream “The Roof” remake below.