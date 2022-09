NBA YoungBoy gives fans another new single/video, “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)” Directed by Isaac Garcia, Youngboy performs the introspective track in his Utah home. He hits the outdoors in his backyard, laments by a coffin, and in a garage full of expensive vehicles. “Like a Jungle (Out Numbered)” follows NBA YoungBoy’s new mixtape, Realer 2. His new project, Still Flexin Still Steppin 2 is coming soon.

Watch the “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)” video below.