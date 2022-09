N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we talk with the one and only Gangsta Boo!

Three 6 Mafia influenced a generation of hip-hop and Gangsta Boo’s lyricism helped the group rise to prominence! Coming from Memphis, TN – Gangsta Boo shares her journey in hip-hop and how she helped utilize the Memphis culture in her sound.

Gangsta Boo shares stories of how Three 6 Mafia split, working with 8Ball & MJG and much much more!