4Hunnid’s first lady Day Sulan is currently working on her new project. Here is her first single “Teach U How To Play”. She gets on her boss bitch shit in the official video. Her and her crew of baddies take over a local convenient store, hitting the atm and rolling dice. Later they cruise the city in an exotic whip while scheme on how to play the next simp.

Watch the “Teach U How To Play” video below.