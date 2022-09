DJ Muggs checks in with Jay Worthy in the official video to their latest collab. Directed by Muggs and David Sakolsky, the two cruise through L.A. at night in a convertible and make a stop at the liquor store and a distant location with their crew. “Check In” is the latest single off DJ Muggs’ upcoming album Soul Assassin 3 which, drops November 11.

Watch the “Check In” video below.