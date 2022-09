Jim Jones and Vado hang out in Harlem for their “Cook Out”. Shot by Flee Flicks and directed by Jim Jones and Shula The Don. The two set up shop on W 112st and St. Nick and spit their grimy bars at a late night cook out. Jim pops champagne and mingles with the local and his crew. Vado blows a bag and pours out liquor for his fallen Harmlemites.

Watch the “Cook Out” video below.