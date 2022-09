Tobe Nwigwe makes everybody his “Mini Me” with his latest video featuring Dame D.O.L.L.A. and Fat. In his self-directed clip, Tobe stomps through his garden with his dancers kicking is introspective verse. His wife Fat follows with the hook. While Dame D.O.L.L.A. drops fierce verse. Off of his album MoMINTS.

Watch the “Mini Me” video below.