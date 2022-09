Gucci Mane throws up the “Red Flag” on his single with 1017 compadres BiC Fizzle and BigWalkDog. Produced by Tay Keith and directed by Joe Yung Spike. The three affiliates hang out in an art studio to the parking lot with their crew. “Red Flag” follows Gucci Mane’s recent releases “Look Ma I Did It” with Baby Racks and “Gelati” with PeeWee Longway and BigWalkDog.

Watch the “Red Flag” video below.