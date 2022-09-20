Video: Freddie Gibbs – Funk Flex Freestyle

Freddie Gibbs is set to release his anticipated fifth solo project $oul $old $eparately, on September 30th. He hits up Hot 97 for a new freestyle session with Funk Flex. He also chops it up with Flex and throws shots at former friend Benny The Butcher and “DJ” Akademiks.

Freddie also shared the tracklisting for $$$. featuring guest appearances by Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, Pusha T, Scarface, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild.

Watch the freestyle and the interview below. Also check out the official tracklist for $oul $old $eparately.

