Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 564) “Rich Rising”

Joe kicks off this week’s episode with the Tory Lanez and August Alsina scuffle (15:00). Joe likes Don Q’s new freestyle (43:10). The guys also discuss Freddie Gibbs’ freestyle (1:00:00), Chaka Zulu shooting incident (1:03:45), Adam Levine’s side chick struggles (1:12:55). Joe and Ish get in their bag discussing Kanye’s terrible business dealings with Gap and Adidas (1:31:15) + more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Byron Juane – “Beautiful” (Ft. Xavier Omär) Ice | Cam’ron & A-Trak – “All I Really Wanted” Parks | Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – “JJ Flash” Ish | Bazzi – “I Like That”