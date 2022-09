Wiz Khalifa gives fans his latest video “Big Daddy Wiz”, Over the sample of Positive K’s 1992 hit “I Got A Man”, Wiz kicks his arrogant bars while riding the Girl Talk instrumental. The video is directed by Wiz Khalifa and K & Rook and in the clip Wiz hits a house party with friends and then spends some quality time with his son Sebastian. “Big Daddy Wiz” is off of Wiz’s latest album, Multiverse.

Watch the “Big Daddy Wiz” video below.