Dreezy links up with Jeremih for the official video to their collab, “In Touch”. In the visual, Dreezy shows off her dance moves while inside a large facility and a mirrored room kicking her racy lyrics. Jeremih watches Dreezy from the security cam before joining her. “In Touch” is off of Dreezy and Hit-Boy’s joint album, HitGirl.

Watch the “In Touch” video below.