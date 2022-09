Icewear Vezzo is teflon in his new video, “They Can’t FWM”. While riding Cash Out Beatz’s instrumental in the Diesel Filmz-directed video, Vezzo unleashes his confident bars aimed at his naysayers and his opps. In the clip, he flexes his jewelry in a trap house full of his crew, a baddie twerking, and a white Lambo parked outside. “They Can’t FWM” is Icewear Vezzo’s first release since his album, Rich Off Pints 3.

Watch the “They Can’t FWM” video below.