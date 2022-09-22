Music Video: Reason & ICECOLDBISHOP – Sign Language

Along with Moneybagg Yo, TDE’s Reason celebrates his birthday with a new single/video titled “Sign Language” with ICECOLDBISHOP. In the grainy clip, Reason & BISHOP spit that aggressive bar in an undisclosed location with their crew and a few baddies. Off of Reason’s upcoming sophomore album. Reason had this to say about the record:

“My life day [today], and all I really wanna do is release music. Droppin’ a record off with my brotha ICECOLDBISHOP tonight [is the] best birthday gift I can have!”

Watch the “Sign Language” video below.