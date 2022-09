Lil Nas X is walking in the stars with his latest release. This is the official anthem for the online video game League Of Legend‘s 2022 Worlds Championship. Produced by Take A Daytrip, Nas X kicks it about his rise to stardom and swears by his unmatched grind.

“Star Walkin’” coincides with Lil Nas X’s recent partnership with the popular online video game and his new appointed role as president.

You can stream “Star Walkin’” below. Also check out the animated visual below.