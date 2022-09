Moneybagg Yo celebrates his birthday by releasing his new single “Blow”. He had this to say about the record:

“The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe. I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday. Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record. I got another surprise for y’all in another week, I’m dropping another one. This one got a feature on it.”

You can stream “Blow” below.