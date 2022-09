Following the release of his 7 Shots EP, 38 Spesh takes his promo run to Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning show.While there, Spesh dropped a new freestyle over Capone-N-Noreaga’s classic “T.O.N.Y”. 7 Shots features 8 new tracks and guest appearances by Ransom, Che Noir, Freeway, Eto, and Tearz.

Watch the Sway In The Morning Freestyle video below.