Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 103) The Guys Are Ready For Cuffin’ Season

The boys sat down with their team to have a (semi) serious conversation about what relationship season looks like at their age. Mal gives us absolute terrible advice on what to ask women on a first date, and they go over the official Cuffin’ Season Calendar dates. Mal tells a story of the first time he went to a girl’s family’s house for thanksgiving, and we try to decide which R&B starlet would break his heart, which leads into a conversation regarding women in the entertainment industry and the people hey must kiss for work (poor Safari). They also tell you what kind of women to avoid if you don’t want to be lied to, how to fake an orgasm, + more!

