Cam’ron and A-Trak deliver their long awaited collab album, U Wasn’t There. Featuring nine tracks and contributions by Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, !llmind, Thelonious Martin, G Koop, Conway the Machine , Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Styles P, Dame Dash, and Mr. Vegas.

You can stream U Wasn’t There in its entirety below.