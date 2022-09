Memphis’ GloRilla continues to build her buzz after her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with HitKidd. She drops the official video for part two of her Gangsta Art compilation record “Tomorrow” with a new verse from Cardi B. In the visual, Glo and Cardi and their crew of ratchets run wild through while the locals watch in excitement.

Watch the “Tomorrow 2” video below.