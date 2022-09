Armani Caesar is gearing up to release her new album, The Liz 2 on October 21. Following her first single “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup”, she gives fans the second single “Paula Deen” with Westside Gunn. She says about the track:

“The Liz and FlyGod are back at it again. The music we create together is fire. Watch out soon for the visual!”

The two go back and forth spitting their opulent bars over the laid back instrumental.

You can stream “Paula Deen” below.