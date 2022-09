Che Noir started 2021 with her new project Food For Thought. Since then, she has been hard at work and will release a new project titled The Last Remnants on October 26th. Following the announcement of her new album, she links up with Benny the Butcher for the first single, “Wash the Dishes”. Produced by Tricky Trippz. The Last Remnants will also feature guest appearances by Ransom, 38 Spesh, ElCamino, and Klass Murda.

You can stream “Wash the Dishes” below.