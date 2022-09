Freddie Gibbs is set to drop his fifth solo album $oul $old $eparately on September 30th. He follows his Moneybagg Yo-assisted single “Too Much” with his latest release “Dark Hearted”. Freddie gets on his king of R&B shit to speak on about making it through hard times and handling his opps to dealing with the police.

You can stream “Dark Hearted” below.