Lil Baby has plans on taking over the world with his new single, “The World Is Yours To Take”. Riding the sample of the Tears For Fears 1985 classic, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”, Lil Baby breaks down in grind and his rise to the top. The record is off the Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack and coincides with Lil Baby’s partnership with Budweiser, the official beer of the FIFA World Cup.

You can stream “The World Is Yours To Take” below.