Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 565) “This Is Where I Stand”

On this week's episode, the guys discuss LL Cool J's response to DJ Akademiks (18:35). The Celtics controversy with coach Ime Udoka (50:00). Joe speaks on Aries Spears requesting to be on the pod(1:23:20). The guys discuss DaBaby's new album and claims regarding Megan Thee Stallion (1:42:30). Joe has more smoke for DJ Vlad (2:00:15). Melii joins the show (2:06:55). Melii speaks on being an independent artist (2:28:15). Melii addresses her business relationship with Meek Mill (2:29:00) + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | SiR – “Nothing Even Matters” Ice | Baby Money – “All Hustle” (Ft. Jeezy) Parks | Ransom & Mayor – “Pain Is Glory” Ish | Savannah Ré – “Bands” (Ft. Mez)