Oakland producer DaBoyDame decide to make the “Hood Go Crazy” for his new single/video featuring Yo Gotti, Jeezy, and Project Poppa. Directed by Keoni Mars, the four hit the suburbs to disturb the peace and piss off the neighbors. “Hood Go Crazy” is the follow up to Dame’s release “Feelings” featuring EST Gee and Rick Ross.

Watch the “Hood Go Crazy” video below.