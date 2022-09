Fabolous and Dave East join forces for a new collab titled, “Bach To Bach”. The record was originally previews late last year. Over a flip of Loose End’s “You Can’t Stop The Rain”, Fab sets shit off beating up the soulful loop. Dave bats clean up with his witty repartee. The visual was directed by Street Heat Films and features the two riding Maybachs through New York City.

Watch the “Bach To Bach” video below.