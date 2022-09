Khalid is gearing up to release his new album. Here is his the latest release from the project titled “Satellite”. Produced by Chrome Sparks, Khalid sings about hits newfound love that is fading away. Directed by Levi Turner, the video has a futuristic theme a Khalid warps through his computer and jams to the music with his dancers and he is eventually transported to outer space. His album Everything Is Changing is on the way.

Watch the “Satellite” video below.