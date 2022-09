Roc Marciano and The Alchemist feel the vibe on a sunny in L.A. in their new video, “Quantum Leap”. Directed by The Digggers, in the grainy visual, Roc & Al hit the streets LA, a record shop, and hang out at a lavish crib in the Hollywood Hills. Off of their joint project, The Elephant Man’s Bones.

Watch the “Quantum Leap” video below.