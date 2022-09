Following his introspective track “Alone“, YG is back at it with his release, “Maniac”. Directed by Matt Zolly, the devilish visual follows YG cruising through the night in L.A. in his Chevy convertible. He links up with his crew on the rooftop with a few baddies. “Maniac” is the latest release off YG’s upcoming album, I Got Issues, which drops September 30th.

Watch the “Maniac” video below.