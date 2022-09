With his Netflix series and new album, both titled Entergalactic, set to be released on September 30th, KiD CuDi gives fans the latest single of the project, “Willing To Trust” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Produced by KiD CuDi, Ramii, and E.Vax, CuDi sings to his love interest while on a break. Ty Dolla comes in crooning about the loyalty of his new love.

You can stream “Willing To Trust” below.