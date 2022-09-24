Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 104) Adam Levine Is A Nasty White Boy

… and we all thought Rory was the Nasty White Boy Heavyweight Champion of the World…

The guys start the episode off with a brief recap of their first live show of the season in Chicago, right before getting into the real show – Tory Lanez vs. August Alsina, and why the real Will Smith owes him 100 favors. They try to figure out what the hell is wrong with Gen Z and their obsession with poisoning themselves, before briefly touching on Kanye’s current media headlines. They then get into the story of Adam Levine’s “alleged” affair (I mean, we all know he did that shit, but sure, lets shoot him bail), and talk about Ime Udoka cheating on our favorite black woman as well. They also discuss Adnan Sayed’s release, Future’s publishing sale, new music, + more!

