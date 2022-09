Dave East reaches back to Common’s 2007 single “The People” for the latest installment of his East Mix series. Directed by Max Comfort, the video centers around Dave hanging in his block in Harlem. Cruising around and making stops at the local shops where he vibes with fans. Dave East’s “The People (East Mix)” follows his previous release over Eve’s 1999 hit single “What Y’all Want“.

Watch the “The People (East Mix)” video below.