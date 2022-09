UK’s Stormzy strives for greatness on his new triumphant single/video, “Mel Made Me Do It”. In the 11-minute clip, Stormzy plays on aeries of scenes including a guest on British talk show Live With Jonathan Ross & Zeze Mills, a press conference, a lavish feast, the studio, and on the ground of a plush mansion with his entourage. “Mel Made Me Do It” is Stormzy’s first solo release since his 2019 album drop, Heavy Is The Head.

