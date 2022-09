Baby Tate is gearing up to release her new project Mani/Pedi on September 30th. She calls on 2 Chainz for her new single/video titled “Ain’t No Love”, which samples Ciara’s hit single “Oh”. Directed by Sara Lacombe. In the visual, Baby Tate and her crew of twerkers get their nails done and jam at a gas station. Later, they link up with 2 Chainz at the Toni’s restaurant for some late night pancakes and to throw cash.

Watch the “Ain’t No Love” video below.