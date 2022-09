Following the release on his new album Baby On Baby 2, DaBaby premieres another new visual from the project. This one is for his track “Drop Dat Diss”. Directed by Phvzes and Kosmic Shots, the spicy clip follows DaBaby getting freaky with a couple of thick baddies on a boat and flossing alongside his baby blue Phantom.

Watch the “Drop Dat Diss” video below.