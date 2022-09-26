Music Video: Joyce Wrice & KAYTRANADA – Iced Tea

Following the release of her debut album Overgrown, Joyce Wrice links up with KAYTRANADA for her new single/video “Iced Tea”. Directed by XAVIER TERA and including animation from Axel Massa, the visual tells a story of revenge. Joyce plots her revenge sitting in a diner and in a car on a rainy night. She also show of her dance moves. Massa had this to say about the visual:

“A few months ago [Joyce’s] team contacted me to direct a short animated sequence for her music video! Directly inspired by Kill Bill and Michiko to Hatchin, this sequence was a big Y2K aesthetic homage and a nice challenge.”

Watch the “Iced Tea” video below.