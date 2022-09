Tobe Nwigwe declares war against the devil with his new video “Head To Hades” featuring Royce 5’9″ and Foggieraw. With the choir on his side, Tobe stands over a grave where the devil lies. Royce steps in and flexes his lyrical prowess. Off of Tobe Nwigwe’s album MoMINTS.

Watch the “Head To Hades” video below.