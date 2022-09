DaBaby keeps the new videos rolling. This time for his controversial record, “Boogeyman”. Directed by Reel Goats, the haunting clip follows a group of young friends breaking into a terrifying underground basement where they are frightened by the Boogeyman who of course is played by DaBaby. The video also includes a Megan Thee Stallion to top things off. Off of his new album Baby On Baby 2.

Watch the “Boogeyman” video below.