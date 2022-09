Denzel Curry hits up Asia for his new video, “X-Wing”. Directed by Adrian Villagomez, the visual takes place in futuristic city in Japan where Denzel hitting up a cyberpunk rave, showing of his samurai skills, and helping a defenseless woman in distress taking off into the sky in his jet.

“X-Wing” is off of the Denzel Curry’s latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Watch the “X-Wing” video below.