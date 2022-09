Nicki Minaj hops on the remix to dancehall artist Skeng’s hit single “Likkle Miss”. Directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones, the clip follows Nicki & Skeng in a drop-top Rolls Royce and at a graffitied spot with their crew and a gang of thinly dressed baddies twerking. The “Likkle Miss (Remix)” is one of the new records added to Nicki’s recent greatest hits playlist, Queen Radio: Volume 1.

Watch the “Likkle Miss (Remix)” video below.