Pusha T continues to push Arby’s and returns with another new ad for their Rib Roast sandwich. King Push gives praises to the new ribby morsels with his superior bars. He throws shots at McDonald’s McRib sandwich. The camera stars professional bull rider Ezekiel “Blue” Mitchell, who is dripped in the limited-edition line of clothing inspired by Pusha T and Arby’s Rib Roast. You can pick up the official merch on Arby’s official website.

Check out the Rib Roast commercial below.