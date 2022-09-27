Video: Run The Jewels, Greg Nice & DJ Premier – Ooh La La (On Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! takes a trip to the east coast to take place in New York City’s Brooklyn Academy Of Music. For the musical guest they have Run The Jewels to perform their popular record “Ooh La La” with a couple of hip hop legends, Greg Nice and DJ Premier. RTJ’s Killer Mike and El-P kill the stage with a powerful performance before Greg Nice bring his signature energy with the hook. Preemo emerges from behind the one’s and two’s to add his legendary scratches.

Watch the “Ooh La La” performance below