Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 566) “Jump Ball”

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the new Jeffery Dahmer show on Netflix (13:50) and how it represents America’s fetish for violence (29:10). Rihanna makes her Superbowl performance announcement (44:40). Joe discusses KRS One’s comments about money in Hip Hop (1:01:20). Ish talks about a Hip Hop union (1:14:15). Pusha T drops another McDonald’s diss record (1:19:20). Tsu Surf joins the show to discuss Summer Madness (2:11:25), Artists and Label conflicts (2:37:40), and overnight superstars in Hip Hop (2:41:20) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Secily – “Without You” Ice | Big Ooh – “Different Era” (Ft. Tdot Illdude) Parks | Milano Constantine & Big Ghost Ltd – “Church Service” Ish | RAY BLK – “Mine”