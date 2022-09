Tee Grizzley goes back to school to introduces us to “Ms. Evans”. This is the latest series from his upcoming project Chapters Of The Trenches. In the clip, Tee tells the story of a high school teacher named Ms. Evans and her students Stephen and Mike.

“Ms. Evans 1” follows his other Chapters Of The Trenches visuals including “Robbery“ and “Jay & Twan“.

Watch the “Ms. Evans 1” video below.