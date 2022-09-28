New Music: Ciara ft Summer Walker – Better Thangs

Ciara reunites with Summer Walker for her latest single “Better Thangs”. Ciara had this to say about the good vibes bop:

“’Better Thangs’ is a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life. It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self. I have so much respect for my girl Summer and it’s fitting to have her on the record because we connect on so many levels, from where we come from, to our journeys and our mission to inspire other people to go after what they deserve in life…better thangs!”

“Better Thangs” is the latest single off her upcoming eighth solo album via Republic Records and Uptown Records.

You can stream “Better Thangs” below.