Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 105) Dahmer Is Top 5 Dead or Alive

This week this guys talk about the new Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series sweeping the nation, recapping the DC live show, Demaris meeting the helicopter assembly-man of her dreams, having a baby on stage, Ice Spice at Rolling Loud, Off-set performing “Bad & Bougie” by himself in the rain, the top 5 craziest serial killers, Matt Barnes not holding up on his exclusive on Ime Udoka, Aaron Judge being the future MVP, and much more!

