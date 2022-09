Bleu and French Montana link up for a new collab titled “Life Worth Living”. Produced by Jerry Lane, Robby Hale, and Teldrick Smith and featuring excerpts of Jim Jones and Max B’s “Gz Up”, Bleu sings of balling out of control over the victorious production. While, French speaks on his success and stacks of cash with his BX flow. Bleu is currently working on his upcoming album and this follows his single “Love In The Way” featuring Nicki Minaj.

You can stream “Life Worth Living” below.