Coi Leray gives fans the official video for her latest single “Fly Sh!t”. Directed by Uniqueeexvision, Coi gets dolled up to take us with her for a day in the life through press runs, photoshoots, and a night out at the strip club. “Fly Sh!t” follows Coi’s previous release, ”Involved” from back in June.

Watch the “Fly Sh!t” video below.