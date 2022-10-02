Music Video: DDG ft. NLE Choppa & Polo G – 9 Lives

DDG reminisces about his coming up in the official video for his track “9 Lives” with NLE Choppa and Polo G. Directed by Director Prime, DDG takes a trip to his old Pontiac, MI neighborhood and shows the hard time he went through in his younger years. NLE Choppa joins him and speak on his drug addiction from the pews of a local church, Later Polo G gives his perspective of making it out of the streets. The clip ends with DDG posing with his relatives for a family portrait. “9 Lives” is off of DDG’s new album, It’s Not Me It’s You.

Watch the “9 Lives” video below.